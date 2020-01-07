Carol Ann Yezulinas, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 31, 1940 in Woodside, NY, she was the loving daughter of the late Joseph Francis and Elizabeth Cooper Jessop. Carol earned her master's degree from the former College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She spent her working career as a nurse and worked at Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center. Carol enjoyed gardening and reading. Above all, she loved to spend time with her family and her beloved dogs. She attended St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving her are children Deborah A. Rambo and husband LaMar of Westminster, Susan L. Yezulinas of Westminster, George J. Yezulinas of Hampstead, and Evan T. Yezulinas of Stockton, CA; siblings Joseph Jessop of Lenoir City, TN, and Christine Jessop of Westminster; grandchildren Zachary Rambo, Alexandra Hewes, Nicole Yezulinas, Brady Yezulinas, and Lucy Yezulinas; great grandchildren Lucas Rambo, Jaxon Rambo, Olivia Bucco and Penelope Bucco; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter Lesley A. Yezulinas, and brother Tom Jessop. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. www.hscarroll.org. Arrangements and cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020