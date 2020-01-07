Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe St Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Yezulinas, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 31, 1940 in Woodside, NY, she was the loving daughter of the late Joseph Francis and Elizabeth Cooper Jessop. Carol earned her master's degree from the former College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She spent her working career as a nurse and worked at Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center. Carol enjoyed gardening and reading. Above all, she loved to spend time with her family and her beloved dogs. She attended St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving her are children Deborah A. Rambo and husband LaMar of Westminster, Susan L. Yezulinas of Westminster, George J. Yezulinas of Hampstead, and Evan T. Yezulinas of Stockton, CA; siblings Joseph Jessop of Lenoir City, TN, and Christine Jessop of Westminster; grandchildren Zachary Rambo, Alexandra Hewes, Nicole Yezulinas, Brady Yezulinas, and Lucy Yezulinas; great grandchildren Lucas Rambo, Jaxon Rambo, Olivia Bucco and Penelope Bucco; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter Lesley A. Yezulinas, and brother Tom Jessop. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.

Carol Ann Yezulinas, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 31, 1940 in Woodside, NY, she was the loving daughter of the late Joseph Francis and Elizabeth Cooper Jessop. Carol earned her master's degree from the former College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She spent her working career as a nurse and worked at Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center. Carol enjoyed gardening and reading. Above all, she loved to spend time with her family and her beloved dogs. She attended St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving her are children Deborah A. Rambo and husband LaMar of Westminster, Susan L. Yezulinas of Westminster, George J. Yezulinas of Hampstead, and Evan T. Yezulinas of Stockton, CA; siblings Joseph Jessop of Lenoir City, TN, and Christine Jessop of Westminster; grandchildren Zachary Rambo, Alexandra Hewes, Nicole Yezulinas, Brady Yezulinas, and Lucy Yezulinas; great grandchildren Lucas Rambo, Jaxon Rambo, Olivia Bucco and Penelope Bucco; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter Lesley A. Yezulinas, and brother Tom Jessop. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. www.hscarroll.org . Arrangements and cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close