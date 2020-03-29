Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Zgorski. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Marie Boudreau Zgorski, 79, of Phoenix, MD passed away on March 26, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born January 15, 1941 in Wellsville, OH, Carol moved to Decatur, Michigan in 1959 where she raised her family. She relocated to Arizona in 1984 and then moved to Hampstead, MD in 1987. Before settling down to retirement, Carol worked as a Bank Teller for Union National Bank which later became Westminster Bank & Trust. Carol enjoyed working in her garden and had a fondness for beautiful sunflowers. She enjoyed cooking and baking, listening to classic country & western music, watching "Black & White" Western Movies on TV and traveling. She was a faithful member of St Bartholomew's Catholic Church. Most of all Carol loved gathering with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Carol was preceded in death by her second husband, Leonard Leroy Zgorski. Surviving are her three sons: James Boudreau and wife Brenda of Hampstead, MD, Dean Boudreau and wife Cindy of Upperco, MD, Jean Boudreau and wife Christy of Phoenix, MD; daughter, Susan Maclellan and husband Scott of Hampstead, MD; six grandchildren: Alec Boudreau, Hannah Boudreau, Chloe Boudreau, Nicholas Maclellan, Mallory Maclellan and Liam Maclellan. Also, step-children Michael Zgorski and wife Dawn of Hampstead, MD; Kim Carnathan and husband Glenn of Westminster MD; Terry Zgorski and husband John Rampolla of Hampstead, MD and several step-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private at this time. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 Online condolences may be made at

