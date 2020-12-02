On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, angels came for Carole Bossard Belt (81) of Manchester, MD and Sun City Center, FL. Carole was born to Stanley and Adaline Bossard on April 18, 1939 in Baltimore, MD. She studied piano at Peabody Preparatory and graduated from Milford Mill High School in 1957. A true teen of the 50's, Carole loved rock and roll, The Everly Brothers, Elvis Presley and fast cars. She spoke fondly of her 1959 Thunderbird convertible, her bright yellow 2009 Corvette convertible, and the candy apple red 1967 Mustang convertible she restored from rust bucket to showstopper. A self-proclaimed "lead foot" who enjoyed the wind in her hair, Carole bragged that she avoided many a speeding ticket by flashing her infectious smile and batting her baby blues. Using the administrative experience she learned while working at her father's law firm, Carole took a job at The United States Social Security Administration, where she was known for her fashionable attire, kind disposition, and moral upstandingness. Motherhood was her next (and never ending) job, followed by 15 years of service as a bus driver and Kindergarten teacher at Arlington Baptist School. Carole would tell you that she never had a drop of alcohol in her life, but she sure enjoyed virgin Pina Coladas, frozen Snickers bars, black licorice, hot fudge sundaes and (later in life) Boost shakes and chewy granola bars. A true Baltimorean, Carole loved steamed crabs and taught many a newcomer, including her husband, the right way to pick the crustacean. Whether camping with family, sunning in Ocean City or playing by the backyard pool, if it was summer there were crabs at night and Carole's cream chipped beef in the morning. She was a collector of antiques, Cabbage Patch Dolls, milk bottles, handmade crocks, brass cash registers, fine jewelry and anything on clearance. A skilled shopper and negotiator, Carole enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and "running the roads". She loved cruising with her family and traveling with the Sun City Center Gadabouts. Her favorite trips were her honeymoon to Niagara Falls, an African Safari, and a 2018 family Christmas cruise of the Hawaiian Islands. Friends and family will forever miss hearing Carole's favorite stories: driving so fast her wipers went on their own; being mistaken for Marilyn Monroe; and being asked out by Baltimore Colt Johnny Unitas. She often spoke of her 18-inch waist, the black French bikini she wore before it was popular, and of traveling to England, where her father had been a World War I pilot. Carole called her family her life's greatest achievement. She was married to her best friend, "Johnnie", and joked that the two were joined at the hip. Together they raised two daughters and enjoyed their grandchildren immensely. When aphasia began to steal her speech, Carole miraculously still told her children and grandchildren, "I love you dearly" and "You are beautiful". Excited to meet her first great-grandchild, Carole waged and won her final battle: leaving the visitor restricted ICU in order to come home and meet the little "princess". Always a woman who got what she wanted, Carole passed ¬on as she had hoped, in her own bedroom surrounded by the family she had loved and protected fiercely. Carole is survived by daughters Larissa Serrao (John) and Leesa Belt-Haglund (Jon); Grandchildren Alex (Shelby), David (Lauren), Bryan and Jonathan Serrao and Dagny and Kye Haglund; newborn great-granddaughter Elizabeth Serrao; and sister Yvonne Patton. She was predeceased by her prom date, high school sweetheart, and loving husband of 44 years, John Clifton Belt, as well as her beloved miniature dachshund, Maybelline. At Carole's request, a viewing will not take place. A memorial mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (526 N. Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL) on Wednesday, December the 2nd at 11 am. For those unable to attend, the mass will be livestreamed at https://stmargaretmary.org/funeral-mass-livestream/
. There will also be a virtual memorial on Friday, December the 4th at 7 pm. Text 412-952-2457 for the virtual memorial link. Interment will take place at Blue Ridge Cemetery (121 N. Altamont Avenue, Thurmont, MD) on Saturday, December 5th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, Carole asked that you make a donation to either Shriner's Hospitals for Children
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. She'd also like you to smile at someone today and tell them that they are beautiful. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries