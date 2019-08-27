Carole Elaine Harvey Brown, 78, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Seasons Hospice at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born on July 21, 1941, in Towson, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. Harvey, Sr. and Rella E. Hopkins Harvey. She was the loving wife of 50 years to the late Thomas Lee Brown, who passed away in 2009. Carole was retired from M.S. Willett, Inc., a tool and die company, after 23 years of service as a receptionist. Before retiring, she also worked part-time as a travel agent. She was very fond of traveling, and she and her husband traveled extensively in the United States and to 35 foreign countries. Carole loved decorating her home, cooking, and spending time with family, friends, and her cats. She was an active member of Manchester Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Hampstead American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, and the Drama Club at North Carroll Senior Center. Surviving her is a son: Scott L. Brown of Manchester, MD, Carole's fiancé: Mickey O'Neill of Hampstead, MD, sisters-in-law: June D. Skipper and S. Jean Brown, and a brother-in-law: Merle E. Skipper. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, from 6-9 pm at The Hampstead American Legion, 4600 Legion Lane, Hampstead, MD 21074. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to a . Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019