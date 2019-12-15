Carole Jean Grove, 76, of Reisterstown, passed away on December 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 22, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to the late James Griffith and Lavinia Doris (nee Truitt) Watkins. She was married to George C. Grove who passed away in February 2016. Carole was a homemaker, a bookkeeper for the Grove Brothers Masonry and a rural mail carrier. She is survived by her son George C. Grove, Jr. (Rebecca L.) of Reisterstown; daughter Emily D. Grove Pearce (Joel) of Reisterstown; daughter Carole L. Larrimore (T.J.) of Hampstead; grandchildren Andrew M. Grove (Rachada), Riley T. Larrimore and Grace C. Larrimore; sister Diane Schulz (Harry) of Reisterstown; brother James Watkins (Terry) of Ellicott City; brother Richard Watkins (Jane) of Fallston; deceased brother Ronald Watkins; sister in law Cassandra Watkins of Reisterstown. Also survived by former daughter in law Valerie A. Grove. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Thursday, 4-7pm. Memorial service will be held on Friday 10am at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031or the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 15, 2019