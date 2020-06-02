Carole L. Flater, age, 87, of Gamber, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at North Pines Assisted Living, Manchester. Born June 26, 1932, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer Howard Gettel and Flora Louise Allbright Gettel Magruder. She was the wife of the late Thomas M. Flater, Jr. Carole had been a homemaker most of her life. She had worked at Hoffman's Ice Cream and Convenience Store, Westminster for several years. Carole was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Gamber and Gamber Fire Company Auxiliary. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Thomas M., III and Samantha Flater of Gamber; brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Patricia Gettel of Bailey, CO, sister Sandra Dells of Red Lion, PA and grandchildren: Megan Chenoweth, Noah Flater and Dylan Flater. She was predeceased by her daughter Robin Flater Chenoweth who died in 2015. Funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



