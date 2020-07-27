Carole Mae Dunn Hambleton, 84 of Plum Creek in Hanover (formerly from Reisterstown) went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born on March 20, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Dunn and Mary Gertrude Erdman Dunn. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late James William Hambleton who went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2017. Growing up as an only child, Carole considered her cousins Jean Crockett and the late Shirley Sapperstein (also the only children in their families) to be her "sisters" and remained close to them throughout the years. Carole graduated from Forest Park High School in 1954 and then worked as a medical transcriptionist for South Baltimore General Hospital (currently known as Harbor Hospital) where she met her husband. Six daughters and twenty years later of being a creative, loving and hard-working, stay-at-home mom, Carole returned to Harbor Hospital for the next thirty years. She was known to everyone for her thoughtfulness, generosity and positive attitude. Carole was a great encourager and made sure that everyone felt included. She was known as "favorite patient" by many staff at Plum Creek for her cheerfulness and kindness to all. Her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was the impetus for everything that she did. She was a woman of great faith and understood the power of prayer. Carole attended Reisterstown Church of the Brethren, Church of the Open Door, Baltimore County Baptist Church, and for the last 34 years, Frizzellburg Bible Church. She was an active member of Super Sixties of Church of the Open Door and AARP of Westminster. She loved being with her family and friends. She is survived by her step son, James Taylor of Princess Anne, MD, and her daughters: Terry Smith of Cairo, GA; Patti Elgersma and husband Hank Elgersma of Westminster, MD; Wendy Reinholt and husband Jerry Reinholt of Westminster, MD; Tracy Hambleton of Westminster, MD; Kelly Hambleton and former son-in-law Dan Waddell of Westminster, MD; 14 grandchildren and step grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hambleton, Jean Hambleton and Kathryn Yarbrough, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carole was also predeceased by her daughter Laura Lee Hambleton, son-in-law Robert Smith, brothers-in-law Ralph, Peter and Robert Hambleton, and sister-in-law, Mary Hood. A memorial service is being planned for a later date with her pastor, Andrew Reisberg, officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1905 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster, MD 21158 or Freedom Christian Schools, https://freedomchristianschools.com/donate
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com