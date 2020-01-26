Carolina M. Sweren, 76, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away suddenly due to a brief illness on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on September 25, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norton Lester and Jane Newman Smith. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Dennis Sweren, who passed away in 1977. For many years, Carolina worked as a manicurist. She enjoyed art and gardening. Surviving her are children: Herbert Sweren and wife Holly, Kendra Keiser, and David Sweren and wife Jennifer, and 5 grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters: Lydia Ford and Mary Jane Tuma. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 28, from 10 am – 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment to follow in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolina's memory may be made to your local humane society, or Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 26, 2020