Caroline Marie Billingslea, 86, of Westminster, MD., passed away on April 14, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster from complications due to COVID-19. Caroline was born on May 16, 1933 in Baltimore, MD. to the late Joseph and Sarina (Alberti) Spinicchia. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, James H. Billingslea, Sr. Caroline worked for many years for the Carroll County Board of Education at West Middle School as a secretary. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. In addition to her husband Caroline is survived by her children: a daughter, Deborah Linard and husband Gregory, a son, James H. Billingslea, Jr. and wife Tamara, grandchildren: Kristin Young and husband Daniel, Melissa Linard, James H. Billingslea, III and wife Dana, Jenna Billingslea, great- granddaughters: Abigail Young, Lauren Young, Chloe Keyser, brothers: Alfred Spinicchia and Joseph Spinicchia and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Anthony Spinicchia. Due to the current national health crisis a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Westminster Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 16, 2020