Caroline Marshall, 68, of Westminster died early Thanksgiving morning at her home following a courageous battle against colorectal cancer. She was a native of Lutherville, MD, the daughter of the late Arthur and Lois Cook, and a graduate of Duke University. She was the wife of the Rev. Charles Marshall for 44 years, supporting his ministries at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester MD; Hope, Middleborough MD; Mt. Joy, Barlow PA & St. Paul's, Harney MD; Emmanuel, Highlandtown (Baltimore) MD; and Our Shepherd, Severna Park MD. She was an accomplished homemaker, seamstress and artisan, and a longtime member of the Schola Cantorum of Gettysburg. She devoted herself to caring for her birds and plants as well as her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Sarah Marshall and fiancée Ashley Thomas of York, PA and Joanna Marshall Wade and husband Brian Wade of New York City; and by a brother, Arthur Cook and wife Gloria of Virginia Beach, VA. Online memorial services will be held at a later date for family members and for parishioners and friends. Memorial gifts may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 739, Manchester MD 21102 or to the charity of your choice
.