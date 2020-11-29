1/
Caroline Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline Marshall, 68, of Westminster died early Thanksgiving morning at her home following a courageous battle against colorectal cancer. She was a native of Lutherville, MD, the daughter of the late Arthur and Lois Cook, and a graduate of Duke University. She was the wife of the Rev. Charles Marshall for 44 years, supporting his ministries at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester MD; Hope, Middleborough MD; Mt. Joy, Barlow PA & St. Paul's, Harney MD; Emmanuel, Highlandtown (Baltimore) MD; and Our Shepherd, Severna Park MD. She was an accomplished homemaker, seamstress and artisan, and a longtime member of the Schola Cantorum of Gettysburg. She devoted herself to caring for her birds and plants as well as her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Sarah Marshall and fiancée Ashley Thomas of York, PA and Joanna Marshall Wade and husband Brian Wade of New York City; and by a brother, Arthur Cook and wife Gloria of Virginia Beach, VA. Online memorial services will be held at a later date for family members and for parishioners and friends. Memorial gifts may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 739, Manchester MD 21102 or to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Sure was sad to hear of her passing. She was a humble servant of God. My condolences to the family and to anyone who knew and loved her. Great memories at Hope Church!
Julie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved