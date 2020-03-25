Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Jennings. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn A. Jennings, 92, passed peacefully at her home in Upperco, MD on March, 24th, 2020. She grew up in Hampstead and raised her family in Silver Spring, MD. After High School at St. Mary's Seminary, she graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.A. in Spanish Education. She was a lifelong member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She taught in the Public Schools for many years in Montgomery County, MD, as a Substitute teacher and a Spanish teaching assistant. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Silver Spring and St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Hampstead. She was an active participant at the Carroll County Senior Center for nearly thirty years. Carolyn is pre-deceased by her husband, J. Paul Jennings of Washington, DC; and her parents, Joseph W. Allender and Hazel E. Allender of Hampstead. She is survived by three children, Michelle Jennings of New York City, Joseph Jennings of Houston, Texas and Caryn Joachim of Upperco, Maryland. She is also survived by her twin sisters, Joan Oeffner of Lewes, DE and Jane Mauser of Catonsville, MD and by her grandsons; Ian Price, Jeremy Price, Douglas Joachim and Scott Joachim. Funeral arrangements are held by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church 1373 North Main Street, P.O. Box 249 Hampstead, MD 21074. Online condolences may be made at

