Carolyn Lea Anderson, 79, of Hanover, PA and formerly of Westminster, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her son's home, while surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born November 7, 1940 in Richwood, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Dennis and Chloe Williams. She was the cherished wife of the late Bobby Walter Anderson, whom predeceased her May 18, 2013.Carolyn was a graduate of Richwood High School, class of 1958. She was an excellent cook and a lifetime homemaker who devoted herself to raising her family. Surviving her are daughter Cindie Greaver and husband David;sons Robert Meadows and wife Kathy, Vernon Anderson and companion Vicki and Donnie Anderson and wife Stephanie; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by son Danny Meadows.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with long-time family friend, George Hutson, officiating. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2019