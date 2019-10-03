Carolyn Burke Lister, Age 73, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1946, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Thelma Cecelia Burke (Donhauser) and late John Thomas Burke, Sr. Carolyn was a Housewife and a mother of three, her interests included gardening and yard work. She also enjoyed socializing with friends and family, spending time with her children, long walks to the park with her longtime fur-baby, Oliver and her fur-grandbabies Wendell and Brutus, and then rewarding herself after with dessert. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert C. Lister. She is survived by her three children, Kevin Christopher Lister and his longtime partner Leah Collins, Stephanie Lynn Lister, and Lindsay Karen Lister, sister and brother-in-law Shirley Hammond and Louis Hammond, and grandson Chad Clevenger. A funeral is being held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 1:00pm in Gotha, Florida at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster, Maryland on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to please consider making a donation to the American Association for Cancer Research or in her name.
Published in Carroll County Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019