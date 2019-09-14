Carolyn Ella Martinez, 87, of Sykesville, died Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Dove House in Westminster. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Susan Bates Schulz. She was the wife of the late Johnny Martinez. She is survived by a nephew, Royce Shipley. She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Ruth Mullen. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Sunday 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society www.humanesociety.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 14, 2019