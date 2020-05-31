Carolyn Ewy Oltjen, 87, passed away on May 13, 2020 in Carroll County, MD. The daughter of Walter and Elma Ewy, she was born and raised in Stafford, Kansas, and lived most of her life in Maryland. She received a registered nursing (RN) degree from Kansas State University and married Robert Raymond Oltjen from Robinson, Kansas in 1956. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, was active in P.E.O., enjoyed playing bridge, attending church, traveling and socializing with friends and family. She leaves behind two siblings, three children Brent Oltjen, Julie Hostetler and Lisa Herman, five grandchildren and one great grandson. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2020.