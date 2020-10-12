Carolyn J. Harris, 74 of Littlestown, formerly of Westminster, MD, died Friday October 9 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the widow of G. David Harris who died in 1997. Born October 10, 1945 in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late George and Thelma Sachs. Carolyn was a 1963 graduate of Ridgley High School in Ridgley, WV and received her nursing degree from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Cumberland, MD. Carolyn retired from the Carroll County Health Department after 30 years of service. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Gina Valentine and husband Dave of Littlestown, PA, sons Patrick Harris of Concho, AZ and John Harris of Littlestown, PA. She is survived by her grandson Hunter Valentine, who lovingly called her Nee. Her brother Roger Sachs of Grass Valley, CA and sister Faye Hutt of Wiley Ford, WV and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn loved gardening, creating dried flower arrangements, crafts, being outdoors and spending time with her grandson Hunter. Hunter was her pride and joy and what she enjoyed the most during her retirement. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Christ Church Cemetery. Contributions have been asked to go to the charity of one's choice
