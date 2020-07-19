Carolyn Jeanne Devers, 66 of Montrose, PA, formerly of Owings Mills, MD, passed peacefully Wednesday July 15, 2020 at her home. Born August 17, 1953 in Owings Mills, MD she was the daughter of the late Eugene Norwood and Rosemary Louise Kaufman Devers. Years ago, Carolyn was a Medical Technician for the University of Maryland Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glyndon, MD and in her free time, enjoyed sewing and stitching. Carolyn is survived by her son: Bryan McDonald and wife Clarissa of Montrose, PA, grandchildren: Caleb, Chelsea, Brittany and Breanna, a brother: Robert Devers and wife Bonnie of Westminster, MD and a niece: Angela Stencil and husband Kevin and their children, Isabella, Sophia and Olivia Stencil. The family will receive friends on Monday July 20, 2020 from 7-9pm. at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Rd., Owings Mills, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 10:00am. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. If desired, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com