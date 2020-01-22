Carolyn Kilby, 59, of Westminster, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Carolyn was born on December 12, 1960 in Baltimore to Ruth Schultz and the late Irvin Richard Schultz. She was the wife of Jay Kilby. In addition to her husband and mother, Carolyn is survived by two children; daughter Jessica Lynn Haltiner and son Richard Joshua Schultz. She also leaves two granddaughters, Savanna and Charlie, three brothers and an adopted sister, Cheryl Stair Beal. Carolyn was a homemaker and cared for many family members. She loved her family, her cats, enjoyed camping, and was fascinated by wolves. She especially adored her granddaughters. In addition to her father, Carolyn was predeceased by a brother. A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray the funeral costs may be directed to Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 22, 2020