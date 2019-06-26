Carolyn Diane Schumacher, 74, of Westminster, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home. Born on May 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mildred Keck. She was the loving wife of Charles "Chuck" Edmund Schumacher. Carolyn was a teacher at YMCA, Chipmunk Nursery School, and a cosmetic consultant for Belk department store. She loved her grandchildren and was referred to as "Mimi." Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Jeremy Bryant and wife Margo of Baltimore; grandchildren Keller and Holden Bryant of Baltimore; sister Deborah Brannon and husband Pat of St. Croix, Virgin Islands; daughter-in-law Deneen Calabrese and husband, Tom with children Megan, Timothy & Amy; son-in-law Chuck Schumacher, Jr and wife Lani with children Braden & Camryn; son-in-law Andrew Schumacher. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 26, 2019