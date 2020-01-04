Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Eyler. View Sign Service Information Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 (717)-359-4224 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carrie I. Eyler, 93, of Westminster, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Jesse Eyler for 74 years. Born Nov 30, 1926 in Carroll County, Carrie was the daughter of the late John William Henry & Hilda Madeline (Zepp) Lippy. Carrie had been employed with L. Grife Sewing Factory, Windsor Shoe, Pleasant Valley Shoe Factory and was retired from Black & Decker in 1986 after 21 years of employment. Surviving are her children: Carl E. Eyler & Phyllis of Hanover; Faye O. Boughter of Westminster and Linda K. Bupp & Butch of Westminster; her 4 grandchildren: Jason Eyler, Travis Boughter, Michelle Clemmer and Brian Byers and her 7 great grandchildren: Rhiannon Eyler, Caleb Eyler, Kyler Boughter, Jaidan Clemmer, Maddox Clemmer, Corbin Byers and Haley Byers. Carrie was predeceased by her 3 brothers: Nevah William, Kenneth L. and Milton E. Lippy. She was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Silver Run, where she taught Sunday School for 14 years and helped with many church functions. She enjoyed baking, camping, quilting, sewing and bird watching. Funeral Service is Tuesday, Jan 7, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback, II officiating. Viewing is Monday 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. Memorials in Carrie's name may be sent to her church @ 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be shared on:

