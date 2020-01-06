Carrie I. Eyler, 93, of Westminster, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Jesse Eyler for 74 years. Born Nov. 30, 1926 in Carroll County, Carrie was the daughter of the late John William Henry and Hilda Madeline (Zepp) Lippy. Carrie had been employed with L. Grife Sewing Factory, Windsor Shoe, Pleasant Valley Shoe Factory and was retired from Black & Decker in 1986 after 21 years of employment. Surviving are her children: Carl E. Eyler and Phyllis of Hanover; Faye O. Boughter of Westminster and Linda K. Bupp and Butch of Westminster; her four grandchildren: Jason Eyler and Melissa, Travis Boughter and Allison, Michelle Clemmer and James and Brian Byers, and her eight great-grandchildren: Rhiannon Eyler, Caleb Eyler, Kyler Boughter, Jaidan Clemmer, Maddox Clemmer, Corbin Byers, Haley Byers and Ava Byers. Carrie was predeceased by her three brothers: Nevah William, Kenneth L. and Milton E. Lippy. She was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Silver Run, where she taught Sunday School for 14 years and helped with many church functions. She enjoyed baking, camping, quilting, sewing and bird watching. Funeral Service is Tuesday, Jan 7, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback, II officiating. Viewing is Monday 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. Memorials in Carrie's name may be sent to her church at 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 6, 2020