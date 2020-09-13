Carroll Eugene Boone, 94, of Westminster passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Carroll was the husband of the late Pauline Fritz Boone whom he married on June 28, 1947 and who predeceased him in 2012. Carroll was born on December 4, 1925 in New Windsor, MD to the late Chester and Hannah Mae Nusbaum Boone. He was a lifelong Carroll County resident. Carroll was a Highway Marking Foreman for the Maryland State Highway Administration. Carroll is survived by his son Jeff Boone of Mount Airy and his sisters Charlotte Knouse and Louise Parrish. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Carroll was a member of the Church of the Open Door in Westminster where, along with his wife, he enjoyed being a member of the Super Sixties Club and the Royal Blue Sunday School. He loved working in his yard and around his house and was always lending a hand to his neighbors. In addition to his wife and parents, Carroll was predeceased by 5 siblings, John Grayson Boone, Roger Boone, Francis Boone, Gloria Williams and Miriam Graham. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. His funeral service will immediately follow at 11 am with Dr. John Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery in Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Carroll's memory, may be made to the Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster.



