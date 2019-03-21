August 10, 1928 – March 15, 2019Carroll Morris Redding, Jr. 90, formerly of Westminster, MD passed away in Longmont on March 15, 2019. He was born August 10, 1928 in Baltimore City, Maryland to Carroll M. Redding, Sr. and Ethel Grace Sliecther. Carroll married Lillian S. G. Tracey.Carroll had a long 42-year career working for General Motors in the Electro Motive Division in Halethorpe, Maryland. He was Veteran of the United States Armed Forces.Carroll volunteered for the Baltimore County Fire Department and was a member of the Box 234 Association Rehab 156. Carroll was a collector of trains, antiques and fire engines.Carroll is preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his son Wayne Redding of Lake George, CO; two daughters: Kathleen Boettinger of Leland, NC and Linda Coady of Murphy, TX; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Maryland. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 21, 2019