Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Crosslife Bible Church
2127 W. Old Liberty Rd.
Westminster, MD
1936 - 2019
Carson Osborne Jr. Obituary
Carson Osborne Jr., age 83 of Sykesville, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lorien Nursing Center in Mt. Airy. Born June 1, 1936 in Tennessee, he was the son of the late Carson and Jeanette Nicholes Osborne. He was the husband of Nancy Marie Osborne of Sykesville, his wife of 56 years. Carson was born and raised in Kyles Ford, Tennessee. He had been a loader operator with GenStar for many years. He loved bluegrass music, playing the bluegrass guitar, and taking care of his yard. He loved animals, especially his bird and cat, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law Donald and Maggie Osborne, and Gregory and Jane Osborne, daughters and sons-in-law Christine and Michael Row, and Mary Jane and Christopher Mitchell, son-in-law Paul Marlatt, grandchildren Bridget, Brandon, Willie, Colton, Taylor, Benjamin, Samuel, Mikeala, Jackson and Daniel, and great granddaughters Grace and Lila. He was predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia Ann Marlatt. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Crosslife Bible Church, 2127 W. Old Liberty Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
