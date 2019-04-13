Catharine Rachel Rhoads, age 77 of Manchester, PA, and formerly of Berrett, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her family home with her daughter, in Sykesville. Born December 14, 1941 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William Guy and Martha Alice Hastings Garheart. She was predeceased by her husbands, Charles Bohn and David "Bud" Rhoads.Catharine retired after 30 years of service from the Human Resources Department at Springfield Hospital Center. She enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and NASCAR. She was a trained pilot at 40, supporter of multiple charities and fabulous grandmother and great grandmother.Surviving are daughter Cheryl Lynn Trent of Sykesville, sister Mary Jane Holle of Ellicott City, grandchildren Jaime Dianne Wright and her husband Jason, and Michael Ryan Trent and his wife Sara, and great grandchildren Gavin Haddigan, Raelyn Trent, Camden Wright, Caleb Trent, Noah Trent, Alayna Trent and Emma Trent.She was predeceased by her son, Steven Bohn.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brandenburg United Methodist Church, 6050 Old Washington Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 10am until the time of services.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Brandenburg United Methodist Church at the address above. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary