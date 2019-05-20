Catherine Ann Reiter (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
On May 17, 2019; CATHERINE ANN REITER (nee Liberto); beloved wife of the late James Thomas Reiter, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara A. Boone, James T. Reiter, Jr., Michael J. Reiter, Jeffrey C. Reiter, Richard L. Reiter, Katie M. Reiter, and the late Catherine Ann Reiter; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Anthony Liberto and Rosalie Baer.Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 10AM-12PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where prayers will follow at 12PM. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. For those desiring, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 20, 2019
