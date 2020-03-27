Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine (Cathy) F. Barnes, 71, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Josephine Frank. She was the wife of Harry S. Barnes, her husband of 49 years. She retired from Westminster High School and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster. She enjoyed the beach, volunteering at Carroll Hospice for 10 years, making crafts and spending time with her family. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her two daughters, Pastor Charlene Barnes of Essex; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Brent Ausmus of Jarrettsville; grandchildren, Colton and Brody Ausmus; brothers, Martin Frank of Westminster and Charlie Frank of Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date.

