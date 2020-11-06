1/1
Catherine Brown
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Rose Brown, also known as Tooter, Mom, and Tutu, 86, of Tampa, FL and formerly of Hampstead, MD, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL. Born December 11, 1933 in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Mary Wilmot (Sullivan) Anderson. She was the wife of E. Sterling Brown, her husband of 65 years. Mrs. Brown had worked as a keypunch operator for BG&E. She was a member of Ladies Auxilliary of Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company; the Hampstead Drill Team; and was a member and past president of the Hampstead Womens Club. She loved her family, holidays, the sunshine and the beach. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Michael Hink of Mantua, NJ; granddaughter, Rian Hink Moore and her husband Matthew; grandson, Shawn Hink and his wife Hannah; great-grandchildren, Teagan Moore, Paisley Moore, and River Hink. She was predeceased by brothers, John Robert Anderson and Paul Jay Anderson. Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Andy Carr will officiate. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Please practice a random act of kindness for someone in need in memory of Tooter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved