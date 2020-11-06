Catherine Rose Brown, also known as Tooter, Mom, and Tutu, 86, of Tampa, FL and formerly of Hampstead, MD, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL. Born December 11, 1933 in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Mary Wilmot (Sullivan) Anderson. She was the wife of E. Sterling Brown, her husband of 65 years. Mrs. Brown had worked as a keypunch operator for BG&E. She was a member of Ladies Auxilliary of Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company; the Hampstead Drill Team; and was a member and past president of the Hampstead Womens Club. She loved her family, holidays, the sunshine and the beach. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Michael Hink of Mantua, NJ; granddaughter, Rian Hink Moore and her husband Matthew; grandson, Shawn Hink and his wife Hannah; great-grandchildren, Teagan Moore, Paisley Moore, and River Hink. She was predeceased by brothers, John Robert Anderson and Paul Jay Anderson. Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Andy Carr will officiate. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Please practice a random act of kindness for someone in need in memory of Tooter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store