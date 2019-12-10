|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren
Mrs. Catherine Adell Burall, 90, of Monrovia, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was the wife of Jesse Burall Sr., who preceded her in death in 2010. Born May 20, 1929 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances McClain. Catherine was an instructional aide with FCPS for 45 yrs. She was loved by staff, administrators and students. She was also a successful business woman managing the family dairy farm. Catherine was a member of the New Market Grange (lifelong), New Market Fire Co. Ladies Auxillary, MD Retired School Personnel Assoc., and Maryland Farm Bureau. She had a strong work ethic, loved cooking, drinking Sauvignon blanc, gambling and living life to the fullest. Her family and friends will so deeply miss her. She is survived by her children, Wayne Burall (Gail), Eric Burall (Faith), Teresa Crum (Gary) and Ashley Burall (Karen), grandchildren, Brian Burall (Darcy), Sherri Barnes (Woody Smith), Wayne Burall Jr. (Erin), Holly Kiser (Glenn), Erin Mongold (Thomas), Jarrod Burall (Becky), Josh Crum (Elizabeth), Jessica Newsome (Drew) and Justin Burall, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, sister, Mary Finger, numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jesse Burall Jr. and sister, Betty Bernard. The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770. The memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00AM. Rev's Leo and Melissa Barnes, Rev. Fred Bernhard and Rev. Leon Dodson will officiate. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the Burall Bros. Scholarship Fund (Community Foundation), https://www.frederickcountygives.org/Giving-Your-Way/Explore-Funds?fn=Frederick+County+Pomona+Grange+%2311%2fBurall+Brothers+Memorial+Scholarship+Fund//. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|