Service Information Suncreek United Methodist 1517 W McDermott Dr Allen, TX 75013 Memorial service 2:00 PM Suncreek United Methodist Church 1517 West McDermott Drive Allen , TX

Catherine Virginia Robinson Chandler died peacefully at Grand Brook Memory Care of McKinney, TX on November 20th. She was 90 years old . A Maryland native, Catherine was born to Margaret Halter and Carr Robinson and was the eldest of 6 siblings. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Carr Robinson, Jr. of The Villages, FL; Betty Schlerf of Macungie, PA, Barbara Malone of Riviera Beach, MD; Linda Floyd of Apopka, FL and Gene Robinson of Mt. Airy, MD. She is also survived by her children Douglas Chandler of Allen, TX and Katherine Armbruster of Ithaca, NY and her four grandchildren, Bryan Armbruster of Fairfax, VA, Kalia Armbruster of Oakland, CA, Conor Chandler of Eunice, NM and Clay Chandler of Arlington, VA. Kitty, as she was known, lived in Carroll County, MD for most of her life. She graduated from Westminster High School in 1947 where she was described as a voracious reader and interested in Christian service. She was later employed by the Carroll County Public Library for over 30 years and worked in several capacities starting as a bookmobile assistant and retiring as the Administrative Assistant to the Director. She will be remembered as a friendly, welcoming presence in the library. Kitty was an avid runner and participated in local race events sometimes winning age-group recognition. She added 5 marathons to her running resume notably the Marine Corps Marathon and the Champlain Valley Marathon. She later became a dedicated walker and had several routes mapped around her neighborhood in Westminster and passed on her love of fitness to her family. Kitty was also an active participant in local theatre productions and was a frequent visitor to Baltimore and D.C. to see professional productions and to visit museums. She loved classical music as well and was a member of the Symphony Society in Westminster. She enjoyed international travel and visited Canada, England, Holland, France, Germany, Finland, Mexico and Moscow and Vladivostok in Russia. Kitty was a member of the Westminster (MD) United Methodist Church and later a member of Suncreek United Methodist Church in Allen, TX. Memorial services will be held in Allen, TX at Suncreek United Methodist Church at 1517 West McDermott Drive, Allen, Texas 75013 at 2:00 pm November 30 and in Westminster, MD at a later date.

