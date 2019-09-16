Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Elizabeth Hoos. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe St. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Elizabeth Hoos, 69, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 27, 1950 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of George Leonard and Marguerite Blansfield Beigel of Towson. She was the loving wife of Michael Kemp Hoos, her husband of 46 years. Cathy graduated with a bachelor's degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She was a dedicated employee for over 40 years at the Social Security Administration, where she worked as a social insurance specialist until her retirement. Cathy was a parishioner at St. John Catholic Church for 43 years and served as a coordinator of the annual Christmas bazaar for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, watching horror movies and murder mysteries, shopping and was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Fan. Cathy loved to travel and visited all 50 states with her husband. Above all she adored her grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, and devoted faith. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are children Christopher Michael Hoos and wife Maryann of Taneytown, and Laura Catherine (Katie) Trenholm and husband Kyle of Bronx, NY; grandchildren Gabriel and Magdalene Hoos and Stella Trenholm; siblings Mary Beigel and husband Bob Rucier of Bel Air, Patricia Beigel of St. Louis, MO and George Beigel and wife Alison of Richmond, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, with a eulogy starting at 10:45 am. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.

Catherine Elizabeth Hoos, 69, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 27, 1950 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of George Leonard and Marguerite Blansfield Beigel of Towson. She was the loving wife of Michael Kemp Hoos, her husband of 46 years. Cathy graduated with a bachelor's degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She was a dedicated employee for over 40 years at the Social Security Administration, where she worked as a social insurance specialist until her retirement. Cathy was a parishioner at St. John Catholic Church for 43 years and served as a coordinator of the annual Christmas bazaar for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, watching horror movies and murder mysteries, shopping and was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Fan. Cathy loved to travel and visited all 50 states with her husband. Above all she adored her grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, and devoted faith. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are children Christopher Michael Hoos and wife Maryann of Taneytown, and Laura Catherine (Katie) Trenholm and husband Kyle of Bronx, NY; grandchildren Gabriel and Magdalene Hoos and Stella Trenholm; siblings Mary Beigel and husband Bob Rucier of Bel Air, Patricia Beigel of St. Louis, MO and George Beigel and wife Alison of Richmond, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, with a eulogy starting at 10:45 am. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Pritts Funeral Home Westminster , MD 410-848-7533 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.