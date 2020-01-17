Catherine Emma Bohn, 93, of Hanover, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester, MD. Born on July 23, 1926, in Adams County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose E. and Ruth Alice Gearhart Cool. Years ago, Catherine worked as an assembly worker at Black and Decker. Surviving her are sons: Donald A. Bohn and wife Patricia and Richard Bohn, daughters: Diana Cole and Betty Cornett, a sister: Betty Keeney, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughters: Ruth Scarberry and Kathy Hartlaub. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 20, at 1 pm at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048, with Rev. Rodney Gross officiating. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 17, 2020