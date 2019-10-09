On October 7, 2019 Catherine E. "Kitty" (McFall) Gilmore, 89, beloved wife of the late R. Marcus Gilmore, loving mother of Joanne Rund and her husband Mike of Westminster, MD, cherished grandmother of Christopher Rund and his wife Holly of Wake Forest, NC and Melanie Rund and her partner Colton Kontz of Sykesville, MD, great grandmother of Summer, Leo, Jasper, Levi and Emmett Rund and Harper Kontz. Friends may call Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral Services from the above funeral home Saturday 11 a.m. Interment Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Box Drawer 498, Emmittsburg, MD 21727 or at www.firehero.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 9, 2019