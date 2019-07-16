Catherine Irene Strevig, 95, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead, MD. Born on November 21, 1923 in Millers, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Strevig. Catherine enjoyed being on the family farm. As a young adult, she enjoyed going with her father on his huckster route in Baltimore. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by lifelong friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at 10 am at New Lutheran Cemetery, 3339 Locust Street, Manchester, MD, with Rev. Charles Marshall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157, or Grave Run Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Salem United Methodist Church, 18217 Falls Road, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 16, 2019