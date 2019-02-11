Catherine JoAnn Cole, age 76, of Sykesville passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at home. Born March 13, 1942, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Nelson John Arnold, Sr. and Sarah Hannah Madge Arnold. She was the loving wife of over 54 years to Billy R. Cole, Sr. JoAnn was a pre-school teacher for many years working along with her daughters at Deb's Place. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of her pastimes included Word Search books, watching the Price Is Right and especially baking cookies with her grandkids. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons and daughter-in-law, Billy R. Cole, Jr. and Mark A. and Sandy Cole; daughters and their spouses, Deborah A. Cole and Brenda and Diane M. and Russell Smith; brothers, Nelson J. Arnold, Jr. and William Arnold; grandchildren, Jacob Cole, Austin Cole (Kathryn), Aaron Cole, Zachary Smith, Ryan Smith and Madison Smith and Eric Turfle(Erin) and Ryan Turfle and great-grandchildren, Jace, Cash, Hazel and Layton Turfle. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow on Thursday at 10am. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary