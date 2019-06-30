Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Rose Rosone Alcorn, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospice's Dove House in Westminster. Born November 29, 1939 in Batavia, New York, she was the daughter of the late Peter J. Rosone and Julia Novack Rosone. She is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, John E. Alcorn. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by older brother, Peter Rosone. Catherine is survived by siblings Alice Rice of Batavia, New York; Marie Rosone of Batavia, New York; Nancy Fazio & husband Robert of Elba, New York; Steve Rosone of Oakfield, New York; daughter Lori Fink & husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Son John E. Alcorn, Jr. & wife Cecilia of Westminster, Maryland. Catherine had 5 grandchildren: James, Jessica, Jennifer, Kiley and John III, along with 4 great-grandchildren: Chandler, Riley, Jacob, & Peyton. Catherine attended Oakfield/Alabama High School in 1958 before marrying in 1961 and moving to Syracuse, New York, then Westminster, Maryland, and lastly New Oxford, Pennsylvania. Besides being a wife and mother, she was a homemaker as well as holding many other side jobs over the years. She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Westminster, and the Emory United Methodist Church of New Oxford. She was a regular supporter of emergency services for the Borough of New Oxford, PA and many other charitable organizations. A private memorial and burial service will be held at a later date in Western New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her honor to the United Hook & Ladder Co. 33, 21 North Bolton St. New Oxford, Pa. 17350; ; or the Dove House (Hospice) of Westminster, MD. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

