Catherine "Jackie" Jacqueline Thompson (nee Ziegler), age 79, of Hampstead, MD., formerly of Westminster, MD., died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. She was born February 12, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Frederick William Ziegler, Sr. and the late Margaret Ellen Ziegler (nee Paugh). She was the wife of William Lee Thompson, Sr. for 58 years. She was a homemaker; enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. Jackie and her family want to thank the staff and everyone at Lorien Assisted Living in Taneytown for the excellent care received from them; as she enjoyed the crafts and bingo, bible study and all the activities at Lorien. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church. She was the mother of William Lee Thompson, Jr. and wife Bonnie of Taneytown, MD, and Laura Lee Moser and husband Scott of Finksburg, MD; loving grandmother of Lauren Anne Thompson, Justin Scott Moser and Ashley Marie Moser, great grandson Joseph Scott Cramer; Sister of Clifford, Gary and Frederick Ziegler, Jr. (Denise) and the late Robert Ziegler; sister in law of Fay Fields, Anne Ziegler and Brenda Ziegler. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM; where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Mills of Calvary Bible Church officiating. Interment Taylorsville Cemetery Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com Published in Carroll County Times on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary