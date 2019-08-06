Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Union Bridge Church of the Brethren 124 S. Main St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Annabelle Yingling, age 86, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Brinton Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Winfield after a brief illness. Born March 26, 1933 in Marriottsville, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Grace Zepp Jaeger. She was the wife of Richard L. Yingling who died in 1995. Catherine was a member of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren where she served as a life deaconess and was a former member of the Fellowship Committee. She was an Avon representative for more than 50 years and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning, playing bingo, putting together jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family and her cat, Molly. Surviving are daughter, Carol Musil and husband Dave Sr. of Union Bridge, sons, Dale Yingling and wife Sandy and Paul Yingling and wife Christy, all of Union Bridge; 6 grandchildren, David Musil Jr. and wife Cathleen of Belcamp, Stacey Musil and fiancé Nick and Sara Barre and husband Ryan, all of Hanover, PA, Scott Yingling and wife Allison of Roanoke, VA, Grace Yingling and Clayton Yingling, both of Union Bridge; 5 great grandchildren, Annabelle, Tatum, Lincoln, McKenna and Gemma, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family, being predeceased by a sister and three brothers. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., with Pastor Sandi Evans Rogers, officiating. A private burial service will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

