Cecelia Theresa "Tess" Balla, 92, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Village of Summerville Presbyterian Home in Summerville, SC. Tess was the beloved wife of the late Warren Balla who predeceased her on May 23, 2007. Tess was born on September 9, 1927 in Baltimore to the late Cecelia and John Seidl. She was a graduate of Seton High School in Baltimore. Tess worked for the State of Maryland in the Income Tax Division. Tess is survived by her daughters; Margaret Balla Thompson and husband Gene of Glen Burnie and Joan Balla Pinner and husband Jim of Summerville, SC. She also leaves five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Tess was predeceased by her sister Ann Patricia Allred and her brother John Paul "Sonny" Seidl, Jr.. A Gathering of the Friends and Family of Tess will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tess may be directed to the , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 6, 2019