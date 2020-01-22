Cecilia Joan deMoll, graced us for an hour with her love and presence on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She is the daughter of Kenn and Nicole deMoll of Union Bridge. She is also survived by her siblings, Elliana, Gideon and Evelina; grandparents, Harry and Joanne deMoll of Libertytown, Nina Mentges of Hampstead and Gunther Miller of Sharpsburg; aunt and uncles, Ashleigh and Bryan Carpenter, Kyle Mentges and fiancee Michelle; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, which is one block north of the intersection of Routes 75 and 26 in Libertytown. Father Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Health Perinatal Loss Program, 400 W. 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 22, 2020