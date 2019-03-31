Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Shortt. View Sign

Chad Robert Shortt, 29, of Westminster, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home after a life long struggle with cystic fibrosis. Born September 29, 1989 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Karen Belinda Jones and William Robert Shortt, Jr. He was the husband of Mary Laura Bontz Shortt. They had been married for two and one half years. They met when they were 16 yrs. old, and have been together for 13 years. Chad had been employed with Fed Ex as an operational supervisor. He graduated from Century High School in 2007. He loved music and sports, and enjoyed playing fantasy football. He loved his dogs and they miss him very much. In addition to his wife, father, and his father's wife Susan, Chad is survived by his daughter Dylan Maruita Shortt, sister Victoria Zak and husband Michael, brother Scott Shortt, maternal grandmother Vickey Meyers and husband Paul, paternal grandmother Thelma (Jean) Shortt, sister-in-law Azure Sellers, father and mother-in-law Joe and Pattie Bontz and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Karen, sister Hannah King and maternal grandfather Harold Jones. Memorial services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Visitation will begin at 2 pm. with a service at 3:30. A reception to Celebrate Chad's life will be held immediately following at the Sykesville Freedom Fire Department Legacy Hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Chad's name to: Baltimore Humane Society, Nicodemus Road, Small Miracles Rescue, Ellicott City, and The Franky Fund at BARCS, Baltimore. Online condolences may be offered at

6028 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

