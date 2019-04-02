Cape Carteret-Charlene Mercer, 69, born November 23, 1949, passed away Thursday, March 28 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She was a resident of Cape Carteret, NC, and formerly from Manchester, MD.She retired from Lenoir Memorial Hospital, where she was a lab technician. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, baking, and spending time with friends. She loved her children and grandchildren, who were her world.Charlene is survived by her husband, Nelson P. Mercer; daughter, Lori Scott of Hanover, PA; stepchildren, Sherri White and Dawn Beavers of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gerald Boyer of Woodbine, MD, Bonnie Boyer of Taneytown, MD, Karen Reda of Westminster, MD, and David Boyer of Stewartstown, PA.The family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude at or at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2019