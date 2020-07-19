Charlene Fay Sims, 70 of Manchester, MD, returned home to God on Friday, July 17, 2020. Charlene was born on July 11, 1950, to the late Charles and Mary Bosley of Reisterstown. Charlene could best be described as a family-oriented caregiver. She was extremely dedicated to her family, often placing their needs and wants above her own. Although she loved her whole family dearly, she especially cherished her grandchildren, who came to know her lovingly as "Dede." Anytime a family member needed Charlene, she was there to care for them selflessly, yet she rarely asked for help in return, often saying, "I don't need anything, I'm fine." For years she hosted large Thanksgiving dinners as she loved cooking and bringing her family together. When not cooking and caring for her family, she could often be found playing Bingo. Charlene is survived by her children; Douglas Sims Jr and Jason Sims; grandchildren, Steven Sims, Brooke Sims, and Brylee Sims. She was also happily awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandson. Still surviving are sisters, Carolyn Davidson and Jill Cashman; brothers, Gary Bosley, and Charles Bosley Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Brion and Mark Bosley. Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 10:00 am- 11:00 am. The service will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Charlene's memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. To view a live webcast of the service, go to www.elinefh.com