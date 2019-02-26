Charles A. Love, Sr., 82, passed away on February 23, 2019, in South Carolina. "Born near" Glyndon, MD, to James Vernon Love and Mabel Estelle Love nee Bowen. Predeceased by his wife of 38 years Doris Eleanor Love nee Hindle and brothers: Vernon Leroy and Robert Amoss Love. Survived by his brother: Jerry W Love (Glen Rock, PA), daughters: Debora L Elkins and husband Dennis (Reisterstown), Donna L Reinhardt and husband Paul (Manchester), sons: Charles A Love, Jr. (Conway, SC) and Brian W Love (Westminster), grandson: Brandon Love, step-grandsons: Paul Reinhardt and Jeremy Reinhardt, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Retired from Baltimore County Schools and Whitcraft Bus Service. Life member of Owings Mills VFD. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in the mountains and going to the casino.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, at 11 am. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Woodlawn, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 26, 2019