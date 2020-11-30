Charles Arthur Yost, age, 89, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at home. Born March 16, 1931, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Karl Yost and Bernadine Tyson Yost. He was the husband of the late Rose Marie Bianca Yost who died in 2010. Charles retired from Baltimore Gas & Electric Company where he had worked in customer service. He had served in the US Army from 1952-1960 and achieved the rank of Corporal. Charles was a member of Sykesville American Legion Post #223. He loved being outdoors and working in his yard. He loved trips to Myrtle Beach, crabs, the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens and most especially spending time with his family. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law John and Mary Teresa Yost of Sykesville; daughters and sons-in-law: Jean and Brad Hall of Thurmont and Donna and Danny Panis of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Jennifer Barkouki (Tammer), Elizabeth Knight (Joshua), Kelly Johnston (Ryan) and John Anthony Hall (Kristy) and great-grandchildren: Ella, Landon, Logan, Bridget and Sami. He was predeceased by brothers Karl Yost, Jr. and James Yost. Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.



