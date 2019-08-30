Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2299 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles William Arnold, 94, of Sykesville, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born October 10, 1924 in Birdhill, he was the son of the late Elias Bayard and Anna Derr Arnold. He was the husband of Elizabeth Ellen Buckingham 'Betty' Arnold. They had been married for 71 years. Charlie had worked as a foreman for Babylon Vault Company for over 42 years. He grew up in the Gamber area working on various farms including the Myers Farm which was located under the Rt 32 bridge before the Liberty Reservoir was constructed. He was a founding and charter member and past president of the Gamber Volunteer Fire Department which was established in 1964. For many years he and his wife, with their daughters, would be found working the ham wheel at the annual carnival. He was a life member of the Bucs Pleasure Club and also a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for over 66 years. He enjoyed working in his garden and yard and looked forward to attending numerous church oyster and turkey dinners in the surrounding counties. For over 60 years, he and his late brother John over saw Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. He was a former funeral assistant with Zumbrun Funeral Home for over 20 years before his health would no longer enable him to help. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was the last of his immediate family. In addition to his wife Betty, Charlie is survived by daughters Jean Mapes, Charlene Stem and husband Bill, grandchildren Erik Mapes and wife Michelle, Scott Mapes and wife Kerri, Melanie Halsey and husband Douglas, Heather Rouzer and husband Christopher, great grandchildren Mikayla, Haley, Chase, Aiden, Brayden, Brynley, Brynn, Brooke, James, Amber and Madison. He was preceded in death by son-in-law Andy Mapes, and siblings John and James Arnold, Anna Marie Devilbiss, Frances Kipe and Elsie Franklin. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. The Gamber Vol. Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at the funeral home Monday at 7:00PM. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Road, Finksburg, MD 21048 Online condolences may be made to

