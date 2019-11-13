Charles Arthur Thomas, 85, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospital, Westminster, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, on September 29, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles Nelson and Lillian Lorraine Lewis Thomas. He was the beloved husband of Joanne M. Thomas. Tom worked for 31 years as a quality control inspector for Westinghouse Corporation. Following his retirement there, he joined the staff of Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., where he worked faithfully for 25 years. He was a faithful parishioner and served at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 51 years. Tom was a proud veteran and served in the United States Navy. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his family. His spark for life, love for people, and sense of humor, will always be remembered. Surviving in addition to his wife Joanne are children: Deborah Pleasant and husband Kenneth, Lorraine "Lorry" Lee Thomas, and Mary Patricia Milam and husband Peter, grandchildren: Amanda Pleasant, and Thomas Pleasant, great grandchildren: Alice Cortez, and Joey Cortez, and a niece: Diane Shoe. He was predeceased by a grandchild: Chrystal Marie Clifford. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD, 21136. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 13, 2019