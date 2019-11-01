Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Durgin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles B. Durgin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles B. Durgin Obituary
Charles Bernard Durgin, age, 95, of Sykesville, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his son's home in Georgia. Born September 30, 1924, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Charles Bernard Durgin and Margaret Lord Durgin. He was the husband of the late Olga Elizabeth Isaacs Durgin who passed away on May 6, 2019. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Larry and Cindy Durgin, David and Lisa Durgin; daughter-in-law Claire Durgin; brothers Jerry German and Dale German, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Barry Durgin. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 to 6pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel (6416 Sykesville Road)Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now