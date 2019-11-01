|
|
Charles Bernard Durgin, age, 95, of Sykesville, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his son's home in Georgia. Born September 30, 1924, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Charles Bernard Durgin and Margaret Lord Durgin. He was the husband of the late Olga Elizabeth Isaacs Durgin who passed away on May 6, 2019. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Larry and Cindy Durgin, David and Lisa Durgin; daughter-in-law Claire Durgin; brothers Jerry German and Dale German, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Barry Durgin. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 to 6pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel (6416 Sykesville Road)Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2019