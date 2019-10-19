Carroll County Times Obituaries
Charles "Gene" Barnes Sr.


1934 - 2019
Charles "Gene" Barnes Sr. Obituary
Charles Eugene "Gene" Barnes, Sr., 85, of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born August 10, 1934 in Taneytown, he was the son of the late Charles and Katherine (Danner) Barnes. He was the devoted husband of the late Shirley Mae (VanHorne) Barnes, to whom he was married for 54 years. She passed in May of 2010. Gene was owner/operator of Eastern Machine, Inc. in Westminster. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of The Church of the Open Door in Westminster, where he served as organist for more than 35 years. He was also a dedicated member of The Gideons International. Gene enjoyed model railroading, vegetable gardening and spending time with his family. He was a fan of the former Baltimore Colts and was a Baltimore Orioles season ticket holder. Surviving are his son, Charles E. "Chuck" Barnes, Jr. and wife Teresa of Westminster; grandchildren, Carrie, Rachelle, Braden, and Eric Walker, and C.J. III, Jacob, Brittany, and Jared Barnes; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Gauge, Lakelyn, Traxton, Brinklee, Aden, Kamden and Ella Mae; and several nieces and nephews.. In addition to his beloved wife Shirley, Gene was predeceased by daughter, Sheryl Jean Walker and sister, Dorothy Schaefer. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD. Pastors Norris Belcher, Rick Holbrook and Jim Crocker will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's name may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 682, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 19, 2019
