Charles "Charlie" Carroll Barnes, 79, of Westminster, Maryland died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Birch Manor in Sykesville. Born February 25, 1940 in Carroll County, Maryland he was the son of the late Carroll Hanson Barnes and Helen Morris Barnes Stack. He was the step-son of the late Charles Stack. Charlie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired in 1998 after 21 years as a machinist with Catepillar. He was a sweet, kind-hearted man who loved his family dearly. Surviving are son, Carroll (Buck) Barnes of Westminster; brother, James Barnes of Westminster; sisters, Carole Williams of GA and Paula Franklin of Carroll County; 2 grandsons; caretakers, Jerry (Michael) and Gina Frock of Westminster; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, David and Bill Barnes and sister, Jean Frock. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 27, 2019